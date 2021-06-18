IMD to post monthly weather reports

CHENNAI

‘Convective activity may trigger light rain at one or two places today’

The India Meteorological Department will begin to update details about monthly weather performance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on its website from this month end.

This month’s bulletin will be a summary on the southwest monsoon’s performance in the State and Puducherry. Plans are on to compile and post such monthly bulletins on the last day of the month on the website, imdchennai.gov.in, said officials.

The department shares several details, including rainfall statistics of all districts, nowcast and live weather for Chennai, on its website. The State has so far received 34% excess rainfall this season since June 1.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast an increase in thunderstorms over the State owing to convective activity from Saturday. On Friday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius and 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below normal for the day.

Tirupattur recorded a maximum day temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius. However, there was not much rainfall during the day till 5.30 p.m., except light rain in Valparai.

Officials said the decrease in southwesterly wind speed would influence isolated rain over the State. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in coastal and nearby interior districts like Chennai and Puducherry, apart from Coimbatore and Theni during the weekend.

From Monday, there are chances of heavy rain over the Western Ghats and interior parts of the State. A few other places in the State and Puducherry may experience light to moderate rain, officials said.

There is a chance of light rain till Sunday in Chennai, which has been experiencing uncomfortable weather for a few days.

However, the maximum temperature will hover around 38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature around 28 degree Celsius.