IIT-Madras to host global water challenge contest for school students

April 12, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Contest open to students from class 9 to 12; last date to apply is April 30

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has called for applications for global water challenge from students of Class IX to XII. Candidates may apply before April 30 for the Stockholm junior water prize. The event aims to address critical water-related challenges and the winner will participate in the Sweden event to be held from Aug 25 to 29 as part of World water week. 

Sustainability Venture Studio is hosting the contest with Stockholm International Water Institute and Aquamap at the Centre for Water Management.Students above 15 years of age can apply at https://sjwpindia.in/ 

Indumathi M. Nambi, professor of environmental engineering, IIT-M, said such programmes expose students to larger challenges faced by society and instil them with confidence that they can make a difference besides opening the door to career choices.

The key highlight of the competition is to honour 10 outstanding teams from the top 25 of the National Water Champions award. The top 25 teams will exhibit their projects at the institute. They will undergo training in presentation skills and will receive certificates from SJWP India and IIT-Madras.

