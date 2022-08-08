IIT-Madras students see good placement season

Of the 1,430 offers made during the placement drive in IIT-Madras during 2021-22, 1,199 were job offers and the rest were summer internships (pre-placement offers)

Around 80% of the students who registered for placement at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras during the academic year 2021-22 have received offers.

Of the 1,430 offers made in the placement drive held in two sessions, students received 1,199 job offers and 231 were summer internships (pre-placement offers). A total of 380 companies participated in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first phase of the placement session held in December, 14 companies made 45 international offers, a record for the institute.

A total of 131 start-ups made 199 offers during the placement season. The institute’s Department of Management Studies saw 100% placement with all its 61 students being placed.

On an average, the students were offered an annual pay of ₹21.48 lakh with the highest salary being $2,50,000.

C.S. Shankar Ram, outgoing advisor (placement), said the offers reflected the quantifiable outcome of the value addition to students in an academic institution. He credited the achievement to exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities the students received.

In the first phase, international offers came from 11 companies, including Rakuten Mobile Inc. Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Coheisty, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture, Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

While 42% of the offers were for core engineering and technology sector; data science and analytics and information technology and software development each accounted for 17%. As much as 10% of the jobs were in the research and development sector. Six percent of the offers were in management and financial services sector while the education sector made 2% of the offers.

The top recruiters this year were EXL Service (28 offers); Ola Mobility (27 offers); EY India (23) and American Express (22).

The other major companies included Microsoft India; IQVIA; Larsen and Toubro; Enphase Energy; Qualcomm; Kotak Mahindra Bank; Texas Instruments; Bajaj Auto; TVS Motor Company; Deloitte India; Intel; Nigeria; Wells Fargo International Solutions; Goldman Sachs; and Indus Insights and Analytical Services.