IIT Madras sets up lab to test 5G networks

November 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies has launched ComNet lab to test 5G networks.

The lab aims to be a one-stop solution for network security testing for domestic and global markets and accelerate the development of indigenous 5G secure solution suitable for Indian conditions.

ComNet is designed to test 5G core network functions and 5G RAN (radio access network) functionality, adhering to 3GPP (a partnership project for standards development organisations from across the world that develop protocols for mobile communications) security and functional requirements and Open RAN standards, besides testing for security, compliance and interoperability. The lab has advanced equipment sourced from global and domestic vendors.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies, a section 8 company of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, is working with various government agencies in networking and security areas, ranging from standard development, use case development, solution development to vulnerability, and penetration testing.

V. Ramgopal Rao, Chairman of the scientific advisory committee of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), who commissioned the lab, said the establishment was timely as it would help accelerate testing and deployment of 5G networks.

Pravartak’s focus is on sensors, networks, actuators and control systems.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the ComNet lab would become 5G core and Open NFV certified assessment body for the country and provide telecom security testing for 5G core security areas in the country. “It will also play a role in expanding services to 4G core area,” Mr. Kamakoti said.

The infrastructure is owned by IIT Madras Pravartak and operated by Vaan Megam Networks with expertise in network routing and switching, wireless, security, besides 2G, 3G,4G and 5G area.

ComNet lab has been established as a vendor neutral lab through industry-academia collaboration and is a single point for security solutions for 5G core, RAN and Open RAN.

