IIT Madras opens applications for diploma in Data Science and Programming

The Indian Insitute of Technology, Madras has opened applications for its online data science programme.

The programme is open to anyone who has studied English and mathematics in class 10 and has cleared class 12. There is no geographical barrier. Candidates from academic background and varied professions can apply for the programme which will commence in September.

In the first batch applicants from across 27 States and Union Territories and included students, bankers, engineers, researches, managers, teachers and CEOs.

Students may pursue the diploma programme along with their on-campus courses. The last date to apply is August 30.

Applications may be accessed at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge of Data Science Programme at the Institute said the first batch would be completing the foundation level in August 2021. Up to 75% of the course fee is offered to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In the first batch 7,116 persons had joined the programme at diploma level. At this level candidates may opt to do a diploma in programming or a diploma in data science or both.