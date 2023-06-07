ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Madras introduces B.S. in Electronic system course

June 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The online course is open to all who have completed Class 12 with physics and maths irrespective of age, role or geographical location; Students will do internship / apprenticeship from two to eight months for which they get credits

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched an undergraduate programme in Electronic System.

B.S. (Electronic Systems) course is aimed at preparing workforce based on Tamil Nadu Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy that plans to increase the State’s electronics industry output to $100 billion by 2025. 

Candidates may apply for July 2023 batch at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ until June 25. Industry experts have designed the curriculum. The online course is open to all who have completed Class 12 with physics and maths irrespective of age, role or geographical location. Tutorial and assignments will be online while quizzes, exams and laboratory sessions will be in-person, the latter being held on the institute campus.

Andrew Thangaraj, associate chair at the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at the institute, said: “Graduates will be able to serve in multiple industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, medical electronics and defence as an electronic or embedded system design and development engineer.” 

Students will do internship / apprenticeship opportunities varying from two to eight months for which they get credits. They work on real-life projects and sometimes eventually get absorbed in the company, he added. 

Programme coordinator and faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the institute Boby George said applicants would get access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam would be based on the content. Those who qualify in it would be admitted to the course.   

The course comes with multiple exits for students to get a foundational level certificate, diploma or BS degree.

