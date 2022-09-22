IIT-M startup to manufacture chargers for smartphones

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 20:35 IST

Flowtrik, a startup incubated in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park has partnered with Salcomp, a Finland-based company that manufactures chargers and adaptors for smartphones and handheld devices.

Flowtrik designs chargers for advanced batteries such as lithium-ion, advanced lead acid and other alternative batteries used in electric vehicles. The IIT-M incubated company will work with Salcomp to identify product for research and development, design and production.

Salcomp India’s managing director Sasikumar Gendham said the company aimed to play a significant role in the EV ecosystem across the world.

“With capabilities of being the number 1 manufacturer of chargers and adaptors for smartphones and other handheld devices from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, combined with our capabilities on precision metal parts, moulding and high reliability electronics assembly, we would like to provide highest quality and reliable products at very competitive pricing to spur the EV revolution. This partnership with Flowtrik will augment us to be a significant player in the EV space,” a press release said.

IIT-M Research Park president Ashok Jhunjhunwala expressed joy at the tie-up and said: “India is surely on the way to becoming a manufacturing nation. Salcomp will commercialise this research and development and take it to the markets in India and the world.”

