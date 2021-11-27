IIT-M director honoured

CM M.K. Stalin giving away the award to the IIT-M director. S.R. Raghunathan

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 00:39 IST

The director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 14th edition of the CII-CONNECT Awards, instituted by the Confederation of India Industry, jointly with the State Government.

The award is in recognition of his contributions to the development of technological entrepreneurship.

Advertising

Advertising