Tamil NaduCHENNAI 27 November 2021 00:39 IST
Comments
IIT-M director honoured
Updated: 27 November 2021 00:39 IST
The director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 14th edition of the CII-CONNECT Awards, instituted by the Confederation of India Industry, jointly with the State Government.
The award is in recognition of his contributions to the development of technological entrepreneurship.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...