ICG Director-General visits Chennai to review operational preparedness

April 05, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director-General (DG) Rakesh Pal has arrived in Chennai to review the operational preparedness of the force in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. During the four-day visit, he will review the operational preparedness of the ICG units in Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu, an official release said. The DG will also review infrastructure projects related to capacity building and support services for ICG units in Chennai and other places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.