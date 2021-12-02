IAS officers transferred

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 23:49 IST

The State government on Thursday appointed former Collector of the Nilgiris Innocent Divya as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

She will take over from S.A. Raman, who is holding additional charge.

The government also transferred N. Subbaiyan, Director of Disaster Management as Director of Milk Production and Dairy Development and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., replacing K.S. Kandasamy, who will replace Mr. Subbaiyan as Director of Disaster Management.

