IAS officer dies of cardiac arrest

February 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

C. Kathiravan, an IAS officer of the 2009 batch, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday morning. He was 52. He is survived by his wife K. Thenmozhi and two daughters.

Kathiravan was serving as the Project Director of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project II in Chennai.

According to a release, the funeral will take place at his native place at Gandhipuram near Senthamangalam in Namakkal district.

Kathiravan started his career as an Agriculture Officer through the TNPSC in September 1996 and entered the Tamil Nadu State Civil Services as Probationary Deputy Collector in Dharmapuri district in January 2002.

He was Revenue Divisional Officer in Kallakurichi, Aranthangi, and in Viluppuram and was Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Villupuram; District Revenue Officer, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai. He entered the Indian Administrative Service in December 2013.

As an IAS officer, he held various posts, including General Manager, Aavin, Salem; Commissioner of Corporation of Madurai, Collector, Krishnagiri and Erode districts and Managing Director, TANMAG, Salem.

