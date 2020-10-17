I became a victim of conspiracy after Jaya’s death: Rama Mohana Rao

Rama Mohana Rao

CHENNAI

17 October 2020 01:02 IST

I will expose the conspiracy and conspirators at the right time, he says

Former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao on Friday alleged that there was a conspiracy immediately after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and he had become a victim of it.

However, he did not elaborate on the nature of the conspiracy, saying that he would reveal it at the appropriate time.

“There is no doubt that there was a conspiracy immediately after Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) death. I became the victim of the conspiracy by facing Income Tax raids. I am a clean person. I will expose the conspiracy and conspirators at the right time,” Mr. Rao said while choosing not to blame any particular party or individual.

Active politics

“I am still wondering why I alone was targeted after Jayalalithaa’s death. I suspect that it was an attempt to divert the attention of the people to cover up others. As announced in 2017, I will take part in active politics. The people of Tamil Nadu have immensely contributed to my professional growth and I have a duty to serve them by upholding and protecting the Dravidian principles,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

The former bureaucrat, who had floated the ‘RMR Pasarai’ “to educate the youth” about Dravidian traditions and showcase the glory of leaders such as Periyar and Tirumalai Naicker, on Friday visited the memorial of Veerapandiya Kattabomman at Kayathar in Thoothukudi on the death anniversary of the freedom fighter.