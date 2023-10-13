Operation to capture translocated wild elephant begins in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

October 13, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Forest Department on Friday, October 13, 2023 began an operation to capture a 40-year-old translocated male elephant that has once again returned to human habitations near Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) of Erode district.

Forest department staff driving the tusker back into Vilamundi forest in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2023 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Earier on July 24, the crop-raiding tusker was captured in Kadambur Hills and released at Mangalpatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division. However, after seven days the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered the park at Bhavanisagar dam causing panic among the people. Though Forest Department officials chased the animal back into the forest, it frequently enters habitations and damages crops.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

On October 11, the elephant entered Ayyampalayam and Sithan Kuttai villages and damaged banana crops, water pipelines and vehicles. After eight hours, the elephant was driven back into the forest. Hence, officials decided to capture the trouble-making elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), arrived at the village while three wildlife veterinarians and elephant tracking teams entered Vilamundi forest to track the tusker on Friday.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, confirmed to The Hindu that the operation has begun and teams have entered the forest to track its movement. “The tusker will be captured and translocated,” he added.

Officials said a decision on fixing radio-collar on the elephant is yet to be taken. The elephant is reportedly partially blind and after tracking its movement in the forest area, veterinarians will prepare to tranquillise and capture it with the help of two kumkis.

This is the third operation in STR this year to capture and translocate wild elephants. On April 17, ‘Karuppan’ was captured at Talavadi Hills and translocated to Thattakarai Forest Range in Erode division. It later returned to habitations at T.N. Palayam Forest Range and trampled to death a daily wage worker. The elephant was driven back into deep forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.