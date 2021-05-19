HR & CE Department to get transparent on temple assets

CHENNAI

19 May 2021

Officials have been instructed to scan various records relating to temples and upload them online, as well as details of temple lands and moveable and immovable assets

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated major changes in the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department aiming at achieving transparency in the managing of temples under its control.

During a meeting chaired by Minister for HR & CE P.K. Sekar Babu on Tuesday (May 18), officials were instructed to make public, information on the temple administration, officials and various work, online.

Officials were instructed to scan various records relating to temples and upload them online. They were also directed to publish details of temple lands and buildings under their control along with their geo-coordinates so that the general public can access them.

Documents relating to the movable and immovable assets of temples are to be scanned and uploaded on the portal too, an official release said. “The meeting also discussed the need to remove encroachments on temple assets and collection of fair rent for buildings and other revenues for temples,” it said.

HR & CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and senior officials were also present at the meeting.