Hotels demand rollback of LPG price increase

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 00:21 IST

The Chennai Hotels’ Association has condemned the increase in prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹101.50 from December 1.

A 19 kg cylinder in Chennai, which was ₹2,133, now costs ₹2,234.50. This comes on the back of State-run oil companies increasing commercial LPG prices by ₹266 a cylinder last month.

In a statement here, association secretary R. Rajkumar said that hotels were already reeling under the impact of lockdown. “Restaurants were closed and hoteliers were unable to pay salaries. However, no respite was provided from electricity charges or municipal taxes,” he said.

With the latest revision, the LPG will account for 31% of production charges in hotels, which was unfair, he said and called for a rollback of increase in the cooking gas prices.