Hospitals to face random checks over COVID-19 treatment tariff

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 00:10 IST

CM to launch jabs for 18-44 age group on Thursday: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will soon constitute a team to conduct random checks at private hospitals to ensure adherence to the tariff fixed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and will initiate action against violators, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian told The Hindu in an interview on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is planning to hold a meeting with the managements of private hospitals to impress upon them the need to follow the guidelines issued by the government on the tariff. “The State government has also fixed rates for private ambulances. A team will soon be formed to conduct random checks and take action on those violating the norms,” Mr. Subramanian told The Hindu in an interview.

On the allegations of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths, the Minister said the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Central government were being followed to classify COVID-19 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Firm instructions had been given to all hospitals that deaths caused directly by COVID-19 or due to the exacerbation of pre-existing conditions as a result of COVID-19 should be declared as COVID-19 deaths.

Mr. Subramanian said the Chief Minister would launch the vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group on Thursday, and priority will be given to labourers, autorickshaw drivers and the differently-abled. “We will be vaccinating differently-abled people at their doorstep,” he added.

On the World Health Organization advising against the use of Remdesivir, he said many private hospitals were prescribing the drug, which made the people believe that it would help in recovery. “Since there is a huge public demand, we are making it available in hospitals,” he said.