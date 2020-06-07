Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter hacked to death in Villupuram

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM 07 June 2020 18:15 IST
Updated: 07 June 2020 18:15 IST

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang at Chinna Kottakuppam in Villupuram on Sunday.

According to police, the victim ‘Kotta’ Ramesh of Boomianpet in Puducherry was riding his two-wheeler when two persons on a bike hurled a country-made bomb at him. He managed to flee but the assailants, along with two others, caught up and hacked him to death before escaping, police said. The Kottakuppam police have registered a case and are investigating.

