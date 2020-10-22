High-level government panel gives clearance to 26 projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 01:42 IST

They entail investments to the tune of ₹25,213 crore and will create 49, 000 jobs

The third meeting of a high-level committee for investment facilitation and single-window clearances, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Wednesday, granted clearances to 26 projects which entail investments to the tune of ₹25,213 crore. They are expected to create 49,003 jobs.

A senior official said the projects were at various stages of investment.

MRF project

MRF’s ₹3,100 crore project was among the ones which were given clearance. The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet.

Advertising

Advertising

It intended to make the investment in a phased manner over a 10 year-period.

The investments would be made in its existing locations at Perambalur, Arakkonam and Tiruvottiyur for the manufacture of automotive tyres, tubes and flaps.

Clearance was also given for Ather Energy’s ₹700 crore electric vehicle plant in Hosur and Tata Consultancy Services’ ₹900 crore investment in Siruseri, according to sources in the Industry Department.

An official release said clearances were given to projects of ENES Textile Mills (RAMRAJ) manufacturing unit and auto parts making project of Mobis India Ltd. and electronics manufacturing project of Seoyon E-HWA Automotive India Private Ltd.

Business park

Clearances were also given to proposed investments of Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Private Ltd, Wheels India Ltd., and DP World’s ₹1,000 crore Integrated Chennai Business Park in Ennore.

Overall, the cleared projects would be implemented in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Coimbatore among others, according to the release.