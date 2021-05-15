Heritage cuts milk price by ₹4 a litre

CHENNAI

15 May 2021 23:24 IST

Dealers have urged the companies not to reduce the procurement price

Heritage Foods too has announced a reduction in prices of milk in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Effective Sunday, it will reduce the price of its four variants by ₹4 a litre.

“The government has reduced prices of Aavin milk. We thought since the public has been hit by COVID-19, this will be our contribution to help them maintain a healthy diet,” said a company official.

Association’s plea

S.A. Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers and Employees Welfare Association said that other brands should follow suit. “All brands should ensure that procurement prices are not cut citing this as a reason,” he said.

