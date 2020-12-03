Seven-year-old girl killed as heavy rains lash central Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHI

03 December 2020

Under the influence of Cyclone Burevi, several parts of the central region of the State, as well as Cuddalore and Villupuram saw heavy rains

A seven-year-old girl died in a wall collapse in Perambalur district in the early hours of Thursday, even as several parts of the central region received heavy rainfall since Wednesday, under the influence of the cyclonic storm Burevi. Cyclonic Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday.

The victim, V. Yosana, was asleep with her parents in a tiled house at Pasumbalur village when a portion of a mud wall, apparently weakened due to the rain, fell on her, causing her death on the spot, said the police. The girl’s father Venkatesan is a daily wage labourer. The body of the girl was sent to the Perambalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. V. Kalathur police are investigating.

The district recorded an average of 37 mm of rainfall with Agaramsigur recording the maximum of 64 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period till 6 a.m.on Thursday. Officials established seven relief camps at Alathur in the district and 19 persons of 11 families were accommodated in the camps.

Delta region gets heavy rain

Meanwhile, several parts of the delta region witnessed heavy rainfall, especially Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Vedaranyam recorded the maximum rainfall of 20 cm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Fishermen of Vendaranyam abstained from venturing into the rough sea.

Most other parts of the district including Talaignayar (15 cm); Nagapattinam (14 cm), Mayiladuthurai (12 cm), Sirkazhi (10 cm), Manalemdu and Kollidam (7 cm each) and Tharangampadi (5.5 cm) received heavy rain. Neighbouring Karaikal in Puducherry Union Territory recorded 16 cm of rainfall during the same period.

“So far, the rain has been beneficial. There is water logging is some fields in low-lying areas in the district, but the water will drain quickly even if there is a brief let up in the rain. We are relatively safe as long there is no heavy rain flow in the rivers and canals from Karur, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts,” observed Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, general secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association. He appreciated the Public Works Department for good water management this year, -- suspending water release in the rivers and canals in the delta well in advance of the monsoon rain.

In Tiruvarur district, Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district recorded the maximum rainfall of 13 cm during the same period. Kodavasal (10 cm) Tiruvarur (9 cm), Nannilam and Valangiman (8 cm), Mannargudi (7 cm) and Needamangalam (6.5 cm) received heavy rainfall in the old Cauvery Delta irrigation region bringing cheer to farmers who have taken up samba/thaladi cultivation full scale this season.

Manjalaru recorded the maximum rainfall of 98 mm in Thanjavur followed by Pattukottai (86 mm), Thiruvidaimaruthur (80.40 mm) and Adiramapattinam (77 mm). Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and Orathanadu recorded above 50 mm of rainfall.

Coastal areas in Pudukottai such as Meemisal and Manamelkudi (56 mm each) also received heavy rainfall. Most other parts of the district received moderate rainfall.

Official sources said there was no report of any inundation of agriculture fields in these two districts till Thursday afternoon.

Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts also received widespread rainfall. Overcast conditions prevailed in Tiruchi city on Thursday with steady showers from Thursday morning onwards

Cuddalore, Villupuram receive heavy rain

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on Thursday.

The incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in the coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely to occur in the next 24 hours.

Cuddalore district received an average of 49.94 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas. While Kattumannarkovil recorded 74 mm of rainfall, Parangipettai and Cuddalore recorded 67 and 65.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Official sources said that though there was no immediate threat of flooding, line departments have been put on alert in case there is a rise in water levels in waterbodies across the district.

The water level in Veeranam tank, the main source of drinking water to Chennai was being maintained at 45.5 feet as against the full capacity of 47.5 feet. The present inflow to the tank has gone up to 956 cusecs, and hence, there was an equal discharge, a Public Works Department official said.

Villupuram district recorded an average of 38.33 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Marakkanam had recorded 82 mm while Tindivanam and Villupuram recorded 63 and 43 mm respectively.