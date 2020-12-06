Heavy rain likely in some Tamil Nadu districts as depression turns into low pressure area

Facing hardship: Vehicles wading through the P.V. Rajamannar Salai in K.K. Nagar, Chennai, on Saturday.

Kothavacherry in Cuddalore received 19 cm, followed by Nagapattinam and Karaikal with 16 cm each, in the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on December 5.

The depression over the Gulf of Mannar, close to the coast of Ramanathapuram, remained stationary and became a well-marked low pressure area on Saturday.

It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. Thunderstorms, with moderate rain, will occur at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the India Meteorological Department said. The wind speed will be nearly 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

Isolated areas in Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts are likely to get heavy rain.

Forecast for city

Chennai will remain pleasant with intermittent rain for the next two days.

“The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms — with moderate rain, heavy at times — are likely in some areas,” the India Meteorological Department said.

In the city, the weather station at the DGP’s Office received 12 cm rainfall and Anna University 11 cm over a 24-hour period, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. While MGR Nagar received 9 cm, Shollinganallur got 8 cm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were 25.4 degrees Celsius and 23.9 degrees Celsius respectively.