Heavy rain disrupts traffic on many arterial roads in Chennai

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 00:52 IST

Thunderstorms likely over parts of Tamil Nadu till July 21, says IMD

For the second consecutive day, heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Chennai on Saturday evening.

Traffic was disrupted on arterial roads in many areas in the city due to the downpour. The weather station in Nungambakkam received nearly 7 cm of rainfall till 7.30 p.m. Similarly, various other automatic rain gauges in localities in and around the city recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. While Villivakkam and Puzhal recorded 6 cm and 5 cm of rainfall, those at Taramani, West Tambaram, Chembarambakkam and YMCA Nandanam registered 2 cm of rainfall.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said such intense thunderstorm activity would continue till July 21. On Sunday, 12 districts, including the Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Tiruvallur, may experience heavy rain with thunderstorms in one or two places. Light to moderate rain may occur over few places in the Western Ghats, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Advertising

Advertising

The same weather pattern may continue till July 21 and heavy rain may be restricted to the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts. Chennai too may get light to moderate rain in some areas and the day temperature may be around 34 degree Celsius, which is below average for the period. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said an east-west shear zone filled with opposing winds prevails over the southern peninsula and had triggered widespread thunderstorm activity.

Since June 1, the State has received an average of 16 cm of rainfall, 78% excess for the season.