Health Minister helps accident victim

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 00:57 IST

He was on his way to Krishnagiri

A man injured in a road accident was taken by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian in his car to a nearby hospital.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Mr. Subramanian was on his way to Krishnagiri to oversee COVID-19 prevention activities on Sunday when he noticed Rajendran, injured in a road accident.

He took Mr. Rajendran to the taluk hospital in Poonamallee. Mr. Rajendran was later shifted to KMC for treatment, an official said.