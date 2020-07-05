HC warns staff against hiding COVID-19 test results

CHENNAI

05 July 2020 00:47 IST

The Madras High Court has warned its staff of departmental action if they attend work despite being tested positive for COVID-19 or if any of their family members residing in the same household had been tested positive for the disease.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the High Court’s Registrar General C. Kumarappan said that all officers in the cadre of Sub Assistant Registrar and above should attend the court on all working days while only 50% of other staff were expected to attend office.

The staff had been advised to use their own vehicles, as far as possible, to reach the court, in order to ensure physical distancing. Those suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter the campus and report to the Registry if they had been quarantined.

