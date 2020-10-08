HC reserves verdict on Theni MP Raveendranath Kumar’s application against voter’s plea

P. Raveendranath Kumar

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 09:13 IST

Petitioner has suppressed the fact that he belongs to DMK, he says

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application preferred by Member of Parliament P. Raveendranath Kumar to reject an election petition filed by a voter challenging his victory from Theni constituency on May 23, 2019.

Justice M.S. Ramesh decided to deliver the verdict on October 16 after the counsel concluded their arguments on the application to reject the election petition. Advocate V. Arun, representing the election petitioner P. Milany, opposed the MP’s plea.

On the other hand, the MP belonging to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) accused the election petitioner of having suppressed the fact that he belonged to the rival party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Advertising

Advertising

The election petition had been filed by Mr. Milany, who identified himself to be a 38-year-old mechanical engineer from Palanichettipatti in Theni Taluk, on the ground that the MP had allegedly indulged in corrupt practices to secure the victory.

The petitioner had accused the MP and also his father O. Panneerselvam, who was the Deputy Chief Minister as well as coordinator of AIADMK, of having misused the government machinery during the parliamentary elections held last year to ensure that he emerged victorious.

Mr. Kumar, however, refuted the allegations and said the petition should not be entertained since it was bereft of material facts and particulars regarding the alleged corrupt practices. The petitioner had failed to provide proof to substantiate the allegations, he said.