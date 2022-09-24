HC quashes two FIRs against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

It says there is no material to sustain the charge of having usurped properties belonging to Chrome Leather Company

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 00:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in 2016 against DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan, accusing him of having usurped properties belonging to Chrome Leather Company.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed the two quash petitions pending in the High Court since 2020 on the ground that the registration of the FIRs was nothing but an abuse of the process of law. He agreed with senior counsel S. Manishankar and advocate N. Senthil Kumar, representing the MP, that charges of forgery and fabrication were not made out.

The judge pointed out that the Chennai Central Crime Branch police had registered two FIRs in connection with same charges in 2007 but closed those cases after filing negative final reports. A Judicial Magistrate in Poonnamalee had accepted the final reports, despite a protest petition by the complainant, in 2009.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2012, the CB-CID suo motu decided to take up further investigation in the two cases and sought necessary permission from the Magistrate. The Magistrate refused to grant permission in 2014 but the order was taken on appeal before a Chengalpattu Sessions Court and permission was obtained in 2016.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice Ilanthiraiyan held that the Sessions Court ought not to have granted permission for further investigation since the complainant was found to have played a fraud on the court in a connected case related to Chrome Leather Company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app