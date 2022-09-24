HC quashes two FIRs against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in 2016 against DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan, accusing him of having usurped properties belonging to Chrome Leather Company.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed the two quash petitions pending in the High Court since 2020 on the ground that the registration of the FIRs was nothing but an abuse of the process of law. He agreed with senior counsel S. Manishankar and advocate N. Senthil Kumar, representing the MP, that charges of forgery and fabrication were not made out.

The judge pointed out that the Chennai Central Crime Branch police had registered two FIRs in connection with same charges in 2007 but closed those cases after filing negative final reports. A Judicial Magistrate in Poonnamalee had accepted the final reports, despite a protest petition by the complainant, in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2012, the CB-CID suo motu decided to take up further investigation in the two cases and sought necessary permission from the Magistrate. The Magistrate refused to grant permission in 2014 but the order was taken on appeal before a Chengalpattu Sessions Court and permission was obtained in 2016.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan held that the Sessions Court ought not to have granted permission for further investigation since the complainant was found to have played a fraud on the court in a connected case related to Chrome Leather Company.