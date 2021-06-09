HC declines to extend interim protection from arrest to ex-Minister

CHENNAI

Manikandan is facing rape case

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to extend an interim order directing the police not to arrest former Information Technology Minister M. Manikandan of the AIADMK in connection with a rape case.

Justice Abdul Quddhose rejected a plea to extend the interim protection granted to the accused by another judge of the court on June 3, since the latter had not given reasons for directing the police not to arrest the accused till June 9.

The petitioner's counsel, R. John Sathyan, Government counsel R. Muniyapparaj and advocate V. Raghavachari, representing the complainant, completed their arguments on Wednesday on an anticipatory bail petition moved by the accused.

The judge decided to pronounce orders after they file written submissions in a few days.

When Mr. Sathyan insisted on extending the interim protection from arrest till the pronouncement of orders on the advance bail plea, the judge refused to do so, stating that no reason had been assigned for grant of interim order.

During the course of the arguments, the petitioner's counsel accused the complainant, an actress, of being part of a gang that lays honey traps and blackmails people.

On the other hand, the government counsel said custodial interrogation of the former Minister was absolutely necessary since the charges were grave.

He also opposed any interim protection from arrest by stating that the accused, if allowed to roam freely, might tamper with electronic evidence, like photographs and videos shared on WhatsApp.