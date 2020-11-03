Have received communication on police security, Jaya's nephew tells HC

CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's nephew J Deepak on Monday informed the Madras High Court that he had received a communication from the police with respect to provision of security for him and his sister, J. Deepa, as ordered by the court while declaring them as legal heirs entitled to inherit all properties left behind by their aunt.

Appearing before Justices Vineet Kothari and M.S. Ramesh, his counsel S.L. Sudarsanam said that he had received the communication recently. After hearing him, the judges adjourned the case by two weeks to enable Advocate General Vijay Narayan to ascertain the status of the orders passed by another Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose on May 27.

A Bench led by Justice Kirubakaran had declared the siblings as the inheritors of vast properties left behind by Jayalalithaa, who had died intestate on December 5, 2016. The Bench also directed the State government to provide round the clock security to them on payment of necessary charges. It granted liberty to them to liquidate any one of their aunt's properties for paying the charges.

After delivering the verdict, the court had directed the Registry to list the case again at regular intervals for reporting compliance of their orders.