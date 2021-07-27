Handicrafts by Villupuram artisans to soon find place on global market platforms

VILLUPURAM

27 July 2021 13:40 IST

Product catalogue will be uploaded on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the district administration said.

From terracotta toys and figurines in Koliyanur to woodwork and home decor in Mugaiyur, the artistic riches of rural artisans in Villupuram district will soon be showcased on global market platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

The District Administration is in the process of identifying an exclusive brand name to sell the products from Villupuram under a single umbrella.

The move is aimed at enhancing visibility of these unique local products and taking them to a global audience.

Collector D. Mohan said, “several blocks in the district have a rich culture of handicrafts, made by rural artisans, that are hugely popular. But they have been struggling to get their products to the marketplace. The products will be brought under one brand name while ensuring a fair price for every artisan.”

The products range from ₹50 to ₹5,000.

Koliyanur block alone has over 40 families engaged in making terracotta products. The families will be brought under a single federation and the Department of Rural Development will help them with storage space and raw materials. Koliyanur will be an example for all other blocks with unique products.

The administration has started cataloguing the products with descriptions, rates, geographical location, and details of the artists. The initiative will help artisans get at least 30% higher price for their products, it said.

“The products have been photographed and a coffee-table book with product details is being readied. It will be distributed to Ministers and dignitaries visiting the district,” Mr. Mohan said.

The Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women has already tied up with Amazon. The product catalogue will be uploaded on the platform.

The initiative will support the rural economy, said an official of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

The administration is exploring the possibility of a tie-up with Flipkart and the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) to turn the district into an export hub.

“DEF will help the artisans with the basics of marketing, providing local businesses an opportunity to leverage global market places.”

“A common myth is that Villupuram district remains most backward. This should change and the initiative will accelerate growth under a separate brand name,” Mr. Mohan added.