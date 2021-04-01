Halwa in hand

Madurai

01 April 2021 01:38 IST

M.P. Sankarapandi, an independent candidate contesting the upcoming Assembly election from the Madurai North constituency, is distributing halwa packets to voters as part of his campaign. The popular connotation for giving halwa in Tamil is to cheat someone. He says he is creating awareness among voters against the freebie culture. He has also been distributing face masks as part of his campaign in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

