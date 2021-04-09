Guidelines issued for practical examinations

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:37 IST

Safety norms will be strictly followed

The Director of Government Examinations has issued guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations for students of Class 12 of State board schools. It specified that physical distancing norms be strictly followed.

If any student tests COVID-19 positive, the examination for those students shall be conducted later. Students whose schools are in containment zones will be allotted alternative centres where they can take up the practical examinations. These arrangements will be overseen by the Chief Educational Officers.

C. Usharani, Director of Government Examinations, said that as part of the guidelines, a floor area of 4 m2 should be made available to each student for working on equipment. The laboratory, as well as the equipment used, should be sanitised before and after the examination for each batch.

The practical examinations will begin on April 16, and all Chief Educational Officers have been asked to communicate the guidelines to the headmasters of the schools.

All students and staff members must wear face masks. Sufficient hand sanitisers must be provided, and students have also been asked to keep it away from inflammable equipment.

Additional guidelines have also been issued, specifying a few changes in the experiments that students are to carry out.