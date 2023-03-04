Groundwork begins for climate literacy programme with focus on students

March 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The groundwork has begun for the climate literacy programme in the State to increase awareness among students and local communities on the impact of climate change.

The programme, which is part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, is in its nascent stage as a baseline survey is being done to assess present awareness levels among different groups of people.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in the first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change (TNGCCC) on Friday, said the government would soon announce a campaign for climate literacy to ensure that the message of climate change reached school and college students and entrepreneurs.

The programme would be implemented through short videos that could be easily circulated on social media and pamphlets, said Deepak Bilgi, Director, Department of Environment.

The department plans to focus on students and resident welfare associations. “We don’t want to rush the programme and present the same material to everyone,” he said.

The survey is being done by Chennai-based Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) on students studying in Classes 5 to 9 in government schools, students in government arts and science colleges, youth aged between 15 and 29 (defined as per National Youth Policy 2014 by the Government of India) who were either uneducated or high school dropouts, said Vamsi Kapilavai, Senior Researcher, CAG. The data will be put together by mid-April, he said.

