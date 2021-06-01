‘Govt. will work with industry for revival’

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 01:16 IST

Activity to return in phases: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will engage with the industry and come out with an economic revival plan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu has said.

Interacting with select members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Tamil Nadu on Sunday, he said the industrial activity would be allowed in phases, with the drop in the COVID-19 cases factored in.

The members urged the government to come out with a policy to support migrant labourers, important as they were for reviving and sustaining the economic activity, the CII said in a statement.

Micro, small and medium enterprises were the most affected by the second wave of COVID-19, the members said, urging the government to help them restart through financial packages and loan moratoria.

The government should drop the maximum demand charges for the industrial use of electricity during the lockdown. It should speed up vaccination in rural areas and partner the industry to improve medical infrastructure, mainly in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, in preparation for the third wave, they said.