Govt. will form a Valaiyar Reclamation Board, says CM

Madurai

01 February 2021 02:25 IST

‘Statues of Veera Mutharaiyar will be erected at Valayangulam and Anaiyur’

The AIADMK government will take steps to establish a Valaiyar Reclamation Board, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Sunday.

Addressing a conference organised by the Veeramutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam, he said the government would always work towards uplifting the Mutharaiyar community. Statues of Veera Mutharaiyar would be erected at Valayangulam and Anaiyur in the district in compliance with the request of community leaders.

Mr. Palaniswami said the government was also taking steps to protect the memorials for the rulers of the Mutharaiyar community. The government, as announced in the Assembly, laid the foundation for the statue of Perarasar Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar in Tiruchi. The Mutharaiyar community members are mostly farmers who feed the people of the State, he said.

The government had introduced several pro-farmers schemes, including the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme, he said. The Cauvery delta region was declared a protected special agricultural zone. The Godavari-Cauvery link project was being implemented. In the last nine years, he said, the State had produced over 3 lakh tonnes of grain seven times. Under the collective farming initiative, around 6,000 farmer producer groups and 120 farmer producer companies had been formed.

The government also made efforts to establish AIIMS in Madurai. The introduction of the 7.5% horizontal reservation helped 435 government school students join medical and dental colleges.

The community leaders said they would support the AIADMK in the Assembly election.

Veeramutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam president K.K. Selvakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan participated in the event.