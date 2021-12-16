Govt. sanctions ₹3 cr. per constituency under MLACDS

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 01:01 IST

Allocation was earlier cut to ₹2 crore

Nearly 20 months after it reduced the allocation of funds for the implementation of the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) to ₹2 crore, the Tamil Nadu Government has issued orders granting administrative sanction for the implementation of the MLACDS with a fund allocation of ₹3 crore per constituency per annum.

‘Release 50% of fund’

The government also accorded sanction to release 50% of the fund for the implementation of MLACDS for 2021-22. Detailed guidelines for the implementation of the scheme have been issued.

Of the ₹3 crore allocated to an MLA, ₹90 lakh would be earmarked for priority works and the remaining ₹2.10 crore could be used for any work of their choice not falling in the ‘Negative List’.

In April 2020, the State Government issued orders to reduce the allotment under MLACDS to ₹2 crore by way of a reduction in appropriation and orders to allocate ₹235 crore from MLACDS fund to the Health and Family Welfare Department for procuring medicines and materials to detect and contain COVID-19.