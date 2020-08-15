Govt. forms panel to study draft EIA

CHENNAI

15 August 2020 00:22 IST

12-member committee to give report

The State government on Friday constituted a 12-member State-level committee to look into all aspects of the draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 issued by the Centre.

A copy of the Government Order issued in this connection late on Friday, and sourced by The Hindu, said the Committee — to be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment and Forests Department as the chairperson — would “analyse its merits and demerits on the provisions proposed in the draft EIA notification and give its recommendation to the State government.”

The Member-Secretary of the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) would be the Member-Secretary of the 12-member panel.

The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Commissioner of Municipal Administration, the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, and the Director of Geology and Mining are ex-officio members of the panel.

Chairman of CII-Tamil Nadu S. Chandramohan, Jayashree Vencatesan of Care Earth Trust, Dr. Ramesh of the National Centre of Sustainable Coastal Management, retired IFS officer T. Sekar, and former SEIAA Chairman Thangavelu are the other members in the panel.