Govt. extending all support to business community: Minister

The responsibilities of the business houses have now changed from the single bottom line of ‘profits’ to the triple bottom line of planets, people and profits, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said at the Platinum jubilee celebrations of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce in Chennai on Friday.

After the presentation of Business Excellence and Humanity Awards for the year to City Union Bank Ltd., Caplin Point Laboratries Ltd. and Madras Dyslexia Association, Mr. Thennarasu said Tamil Nadu was working towards a very ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government of Tamil Nadu is extending all support to the business community to sustain and grow their business. Today’s awardees are truly deserving. I have no doubt that the chamber and these organisations and industries will take Tamil Nadu to $1 trillion economy as envisaged by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Chambers of Commerce are important as they convey in one voice businesses requirements to the policy and decision makers, he said. “Tamil Nadu has shown lot of reliance in the past, has withstood many crises, and is equipped to face the current tides. The chamber should act as the medium to channelise the corporate social responsibility to ensure inclusive growth for better results. The Chamber’s roles and responsibilities should be manifold and intone with the State’s progress,” he added.

N. Kamakodi, MD and CEO, City Union Bank Ltd., received the award on behalf of the City Union Bank, C.C. Parthiban, Chairman, received the award on behalf of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. and D. Chandrasekar, president, received the award on behalf of Madras Dyslexia Association.