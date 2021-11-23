Governor interacts with students

Governor R.N. Ravi presenting books to the students.

CHENNAI

23 November 2021 01:26 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi interacted with students and teachers of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools on Monday. He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

During his interaction with them at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor advised students to dream big and work hard to achieve their dream. He exhorted them to look at challenges as opportunities for growth. “He advised the students to keep pushing their limits, framing higher aims in life. He also urged them to develop book reading habit,” an official release said.

The Governor asked the teachers to be a source of inspiration for the students and ignite their dreams and aspirations. He also presented books to the school libraries. The students had a tour of the Raj Bhavan.

