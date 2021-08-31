Governor, CM greet winners at Paralympics

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:31 IST

Ramadoss, Vasan congratulate players

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday congratulated the medal winners at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Mr. Purohit and Mr. Stalin commended Avani Lekhara for winning the gold medal in Para Shooting and Sumit Antil for winning the gold in Javelin.

“I am elated by your phenomenal achievement”, Mr. Stalin said tagging Ms. Lekhara for winning the gold. The Chief Minister commended Mr. Antil’s achievement at the Paralympics with three record throws in the Javelin F64.

“It’s truly exceptional,” he said.

The two leaders also congratulated the other medal winners — Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Nishad Kumar and Bhavaniben Patel.

The Governor also congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning silver in high jump and Bhavaniben Patel for winning the silver medal in table tennis.

Remarkable feat

“They brought pride to India through their remarkable achievement. I am sure that their achievements will inspire and motivate the sportspersons of India to perform best at various International competitions including the Paralympics and get many more medals and laurels for our great Nation,” the Governor said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan also congratulated the medal winners