Governor, CM appeal people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

December 07, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin have appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In his message, the Governor said the Armed Forces are a symbol of the security and integrity of the nation, and their unflinching loyalty has made India a strong nation. “Their sacrifices in safeguarding the interests of the Nation in the face of external aggression, internal disturbances and nature’s fury have won them the admiration of the people,” Mr. Ravi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin in his message emphasised that soldiers of the Armed Forces have left behind their families and face several challenges and fight for the country’s integration. “It is our duty to ensure a safe life for the families of our soldiers,” he said, and asked the people to donate generously.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US