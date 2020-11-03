Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles violinist T.N. Krishnan’s death

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the death of noted violinist T.N. Krishnan, who passed away on Monday.

In his condolence message, the Governor said that the death of the Padma Bhushan awardee filled him with shock and profound grief. He said Krishnan’s contribution to Carnatic music, particularly as a violinist will be remembered forever.

Recalling his meeting with the violinist in 2018 to present Bhavan’s Legendary Award, the Governor said: “It was wonderful interaction and I will cherish those moments. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people in India particularly to the all Carnatic music lovers across the globe.”

The Governor also conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved members of Krishnan's family.

Apart from the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Krishnan was a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, Sangeetha Kalanidhi award, Sangeetha Kalasikhamani awards. He was a Professor of Music in Chennai and later served as a Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi.