Government school teachers and students to participate in programme on AI for social impact

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 13:59 IST

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will invite nominations from teachers for the programme, and ask them to short-list interested students

Teachers and students from government schools across the State will be participating in the recently-launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth Programme’ initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The programme aims to demystify AI (Artificial Intelligence) for the youth, equip them with the skill set and mind set required, as well as democratise access to effective AI tools. Through this, the students will be encouraged to use their skills and come up with meaningful social impact solutions.

Director of School Education S. Kannanppan said that they would seek nominations from teachers in government schools who are handling classes 8 to 12. “Many teachers in the State are well versed in ICT and have won national-level awards for effectively incorporating technology into classrooms. This will again be a big boost for them and they can cultivate an interest in AI among their students,” he said.

Designed in collaboration with Intel India, the program is only for students from government schools across the country. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will invite nominations from teachers and send in a list of teachers by June 15. Following this, teacher orientation webinars are scheduled to take place from June 20 to 30.

Based on this, teachers will be asked to short-list students who will then attend the webinars as a part of the first phase of the initiative. They will then be taken through an ideation process where they can explore social impact projects that can be created using AI.