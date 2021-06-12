Government hospitals in TN get upgrades, new buildings, with JICA funding

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 16:02 IST

Three major government hospitals are getting new annexe buildings, while work to upgrade 18 government hospitals with funding of ₹1,634 crore from JICA is in progress, the TN Medical Minister said

The Minister on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work for a new building on the premises of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital. “Three major government hospitals are getting new annexe buildings, while work to upgrade 18 government hospitals -- seven government medical colleges and 11 district government hospitals -- with funding of ₹1,634 crore from JICA is in progress,” he told reporters shortly after the inspection.

At KMC, the new building is coming up at a total cost of ₹275 crore. While ₹141 crore would be spent on constructing the building, Rs. 134 crore would go towards equipment, he said. “The building at KMC will be completed by August 2022. Once this is ready, it will be an additional facility for residents of north Chennai. It will have 500 beds,” he said.

Among others, Member of Legislative Assembly of Anna Nagar M.K. Mohan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu, and dean of KMC R. Shanthimalar were present.