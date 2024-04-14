ADVERTISEMENT

Goods wagon derails near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur

April 14, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Kethandapatty village near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Kethandapatty village near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials said that the goods train, with 38 wagons, was heading to Whitefield neighbourhood in Bengaluru. The wheels of five wagons disengaged from the track, derailing the train and also damaging the track. The incident happened at 5.45 p.m on Sunday.

Many commuters, who went away as it was a holiday and were returning home, were left stranded at Jolarpet Railway Station as services of the Arakkonam-bound passenger train were affected. Also, the incoming Dhanbad Express from Alappuzha (Kerala) was halted.

Several express trains, including Kaveri Express (Mysore - Chennai), Nilagiri Express (Chennai - Mettupalayam), Alleppey Express (Alleppey - Chennai) and Kovai Express (Coimbatore - Chennai Central) were delayed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Immediately, a team of higher officials and engineering crew rushed to the spot. Restoration work is in progress in full swing and normality will be restored soon, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US