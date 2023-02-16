ADVERTISEMENT

Goods, vehicle destroyed in godown fire near Ambur

February 16, 2023 05:26 am | Updated February 15, 2023 10:31 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The police said an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at the leather wastage godown near Ambur in Tirupattur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out at a leather and steel waste godown at Oomerabad village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district on Wednesday. It destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees.

The police said an electrical short circuit could have caused the fire. Around 7.45 a.m., residents and passersby noticed the smoke coming out of the godown and alerted the Oomerabad police.

The godown owner, K. Yesuraj, 48, rushed to the spot after hearing the news from neighbours. Immediately, fire tenders from Ambur town rushed to the spot and put down the fire after an hour of struggle. A minivan and leather waste were gutted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The godown had a huge quantity of leather waste and steel from tanneries in Ambur and Vaniyambadi. The leather waste was kept at the godown before it was recycled. Though the godown had stocks worth more than ₹20 lakh, the exact loss is being estimated.

Fire service personnel faced difficulty in dousing the fire since the stocks included a large quantity of leather waste. Another problem the personnel faced was reaching the affected area of the building. They had to break open the side wall to send in fire extinguishers to douse the fire, police said

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US