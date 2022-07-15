G.O. approving special policy on invasive plant species has been issued, State tells HC

The Government Order was placed before a Full Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justices N. Sathish Kumar and N. Mala. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

July 15, 2022 00:49 IST

Exotic species, such as wattle, pine and eucalyptus introduced for industrial purpose have had adverse impact on the ecology of forests, says government

The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court of having issued a Government Order (G.O.) on Wednesday approving a policy on ecological restoration of forest areas infested with invasive plant species. The G.O. was placed before a Full Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justices N. Sathish Kumar and N. Mala.

Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran submitted a copy of the G.O. which stated that exotic weeds, including Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam), lantana camara grow in large numbers in most of the forests of the State affecting the natural forest environment and the richness of the forest habitat. This was a major challenge to forest management.

The invasion of these species was regarded as one of the major threats to local biodiversity of forests. Hence, the government had on September 3, 2021, announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that it would formulate a separate policy on the removal of alien weeds found in the forests of Tamil Nadu and for the eco restoration of degraded forests.

Further, the G.O. stated that invasive species of plants, animals and pathogens cause economical or environmental harm. In particular, they adversely affect biodiversity including decline or elimination of native species through competition, predation or transmission of pathogens and cause disruption of local ecosystems and ecosystem functions.

“Invasive plants dominate the native ecosystems and are threat to ecosystem services... The invasive species have influence on community composition, abundance and species cover of native vegetation through complex interactions and combination of effects,” the G.O. read while highlighting the necessity for formulating the special policy.

It went on to state that the threats of invasive species could be either direct like outcompeting native species for available resources or by indirect threats such as disrupting the food web in an ecosystem by restricting or replacing native food sources. Invasive species could also alter the abundance or diversity of species that were important habitat for native wildlife.

“Most of the exotic tree species introduced in forest areas of Tamil Nadu like wattle, pine and eucalyptus to satisfy industrial/ commercial needs however, had adverse impacts on the ecology of the area, particularly in terms of modifying/ affecting hydrology, forest/ grassland community, wildlife, and intensifying man-wildlife conflict,” the G.O. said.

The present policy would address the issue of highly invasive habitat degrading plant species in the forest areas of Tamil Nadu through removal as well as management simultaneously. To start with, principal focus would be laid upon developing/ elaborating strategies, methodologies and protocols for management of the most problematic weeds in forest areas, it added.

After taking the Government Order on file, the judges reserved their orders on a batch of cases including the one filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko in 2015 for eradicating Seemai Karuvelam.