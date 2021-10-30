‘Give promotions to college teachers’

Chennai

30 October 2021 01:38 IST

PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to ensure that promotions are given to arts and science college and university professors who have not been given any promotions for the last 5 years. “According to the University Grants Commission rules, Committee should meet once in three months and decide on promotions of teachers in universities. But, they have not been given a promotion for five years. This injustice must be corrected,” he said.

