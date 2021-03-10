Getting college students to vote

NAGAPATTINAM

10 March 2021 01:37 IST

The district administration has infused a personal touch in its election awareness exercise, extending printed invitations to college students. Flanked by senior officials, Collector Praveen P. Nair distributed printed invitations to students of a private college during a celebration marking Women’s Day on Monday. He requested them to take part in the democratic exercise and ensure 100% franchise. The students also took a pledge to fulfil their democratic responsibility. Targeting first-time voters, Mr. Nair also launched a selfie photo point on the Collectorate premises, beside an arch with slogans calling for 100% franchise with honesty.

