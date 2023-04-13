GEM to help establish 100 organic stores to be run women across the State

April 13, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Green Earth Movement (GEM) on Thursday announced that it will work towards establishing hundred organics and millet stores that will be run by women entrepreneurs in the State.

Father Jegath Gaspar Raj, curator, GEM, said women with the right aptitude would be identified and provided training and hand-holding for a year. “Building immunity is necessary in the post-pandemic scenario and for that access to organics and millets is very important. The stores would be partly funded,” he said.

Millets and Organics Fests are to be organised by GEM in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Cuddalore and Chennai in the coming months. Marathons for Millets and Organics Fests are to be held in 100 schools and colleges from June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT