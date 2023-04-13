ADVERTISEMENT

GEM to help establish 100 organic stores to be run women across the State

April 13, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women with the right aptitude to be identified and provided training and hand-holding for a year to run these shops throughout the State, says Father Jegath Gaspar Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Green Earth Movement (GEM) on Thursday announced that it will work towards establishing hundred organics and millet stores that will be run by women entrepreneurs in the State.

Father Jegath Gaspar Raj, curator, GEM, said women with the right aptitude would be identified and provided training and hand-holding for a year. “Building immunity is necessary in the post-pandemic scenario and for that access to organics and millets is very important. The stores would be partly funded,” he said.

Millets and Organics Fests are to be organised by GEM in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Cuddalore and Chennai in the coming months. Marathons for Millets and Organics Fests are to be held in 100 schools and colleges from June this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US