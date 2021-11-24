Gas cylinder blast kills five

Rescue work under way in Karungalpatti in Salem

SALEM

24 November 2021 00:07 IST

13 suffer injuries; two double-storey buildings collapse

Five persons died and 13, including children, were injured when two double-storey buildings collapsed in the impact of a gas cylinder blast in a house at Karungalpatti in Salem district on Tuesday.

The cylinder exploded in the house of Rajalakshmi, 80, on Pandurangan Vittal Road around 6.45 a.m., and the double-storey house and the adjacent building collapsed. Rajalakshmi succumbed to the injuries. Six other houses in the vicinity were damaged, revenue officials said.

The police said Rajalakshmi’s son-in-law Gopi, 53, who was into making snacks at home, suffered 90% burns. Mr. Gopi, among the first to be rescued from under the debris, was rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH). Padmanabhan, 49, his wife Devi, 39, Karthik Ram, 18, and Ellammal, 90, were pulled out of the debris and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The facade of the buildings, located in a congested neighbourhood, had collapsed. In the intensity of the blast, debris flew for about 10 m, hitting a milkman, Gopal, and a woman drawing a kolam in front of her house. Both were rushed to the GMKMCH.

Collector S. Karmegham, Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda and DMK MLA R. Rajendran rushed to the site. Mr. Karmegham said there were 15 persons in the four houses and 11 persons, including children, were rescued immediately. Padmanabhan and his family, who were residing in one of the houses, also got stuck under the debris. A State Disaster Response Force team was called in from Arakkonam. Mr. Karmegham said the cause of the blast would be investigated.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru visited the site and the injured persons at the hospital. He said a commercial gas cylinder was used for cooking by Mr. Gopi at his home. He said those manufacturing snacks using commercial cylinders should adhere to safety measures.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those who were severely injured.